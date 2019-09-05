Columbus-area Georgia Power employees head assisting in Dorian response

A small group of Columbus-area Georgia Power Company employees from the Columbus Region left early Thursday morning for the Georgia coast to assist in Hurrican Dorian recovery.

At 5 a.m., a crew of 15 workers rolled out of the Columbus office for Brunswick, Georgia Power Company spokesperson Robert Watkins said.

At 9:30 a.m. with the storm clear of the Georgia coast, there were 15,000 Georgia Power customers without power.

The Columbus team is being integrated into to the utility’s statewide response. There were six large trucks included in the local contingent, Watkins said.

There are about 175 Georgia Power employees in the West Georgia Region that includes Columbus.