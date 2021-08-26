Columbus arts community teams up to offer popup COVID vaccine clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — So, you are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend. Well, how about this for a different place to get the jab?

A popup vaccine clinic will be held at the iconic Springer Opera House. It’s a collaboration between the Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance and ZÖe Pediatrics and IACT Health.

Less than 30 people have signed up for the event, which was marketed to patrons of the Springer and other arts organizations. The clinic will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Tiffany Bamberger, VP of Marketing and Business and Community Development at ZÖe Pediatrics spoke with News 3 on the pop-up clinic.

“We have hosted two pop-up vaccine events at our Williams Road location. And we have been integral in Columbus in the fight against COVID. We began giving vaccines in March and we continued giving vaccines not only to our patients and their families, but to the general public, as well.”

Paul Pierce, Producing Artistic Director at the Springer Opera House, shed light on the partnership that made this clinic possible.

“The Springer Opera House and the Arts Community are partnering together for this vaccination event in order to promote a healthy community. And this is what Columbus has been doing for almost 200 years, bringing people together for arts and cultural events. And, that’s one of the benefits of a healthy, stable society.”

People are required to register online.

The Springer stilt walkers will also be showing people how to register during Uptown Market Days Saturday morning.

Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer has been approved for patients twelve years old and up so parents can have their children (12+) vaccinated on Aug. 28, as well.

Both vaccines require a two-shot regimen, and patients will return to the Springer for their second injection on Saturday, Sept. 25.

To register for the vaccination event, citizens should go to the Springer website at springeroperahouse.org. In registering, citizens will be asked to select a time slot between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The registration also includes an information sheet that patients are requested to fill out before they arrive.