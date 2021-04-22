Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson appointed by Gov. Kemp to panel

Attorney Stacey Jackson has been appointed to Public Defender Supervisory Panel by Gov. Brian Kemp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus defense attorney Stacey Jackson has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to serve on the Public Defender Supervisory Panel in the Chattahoochee Circuit.

Jackson, a Harris County native, is a prominent defense attorney who began his career with a clerkship under the late Superior Court Judge Douglas Pullen and Superior Court Judge William Smith. He then went on to serve as an Assistant District Attorney before becoming a defense attorney.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice before continuing his education at the University of Dayton School of Law, where he received his Juris Doctor. He is a member of the Columbus Bar Association and the Fountain City Bar Association.

The Public Defender Supervisory Panel is composed of seven members. One of its chief duties is to appoint circuit public defenders. By a majority vote, the panel can also remove a circuit public defender with or without cause with enough votes.