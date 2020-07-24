Columbus authorities searching for critically missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department seek the public’s help in tracking down a critically-missing teenager.

Jaydon Firth, 14, was last seen in the area of Cusseta Rd. and Garden Dr. Thursday, July 24. He is 5′ 6″, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe going down the sides and red shoes

If you have information or spot him, please call Columbus Police at (706) 653-3449 or dial 911.