COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank

Police say the Suntrust Bank on Auburn Avenue was robbed Monday around 4 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE:

The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department are requesting your help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred around 10 AM. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelly Phillips of the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4391.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.

The Columbus Police Department is asking everyone to avoid this area.

Officials say there will be delays.

Stay with News 3 for updates.