COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE:
The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department are requesting your help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.
The robbery occurred around 10 AM. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelly Phillips of the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4391.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.
The Columbus Police Department is asking everyone to avoid this area.
Officials say there will be delays.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder
Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank
The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
UPDATE: Second arrest made, charged with murder
A second arrest was made in a fatal shooting that occurred late July.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Auburn University sends out campus wide notice after possible drugging at frat house
A female reported she believes she was involuntarily given a drug at a fraternity house on Tuesday night.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Millbrook man charged in child pornography case
The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-