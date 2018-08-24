Local News

COLUMBUS: Bank robbery at Suntrust Bank

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:18 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 06:51 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE:

The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department are requesting your help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred around 10 AM. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelly Phillips of the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4391.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Columbus Police Dept is on the scene of a Bank Robbery at the Suntrust Bank at 2050 Auburn Ave.

The Columbus Police  Department is asking everyone to avoid this area.

Officials say there will be delays.

