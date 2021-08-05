Columbus-based non-profit announces partnership with local Military college

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – BRIDGE of Columbus, Inc. (BRIDGE) announced their newest partnership with Georgia Military College in Columbus.

BRIDGE is a Columbus-based non-profit, with a mission of helping young adults in the community to obtain their GED at no cost to students.

Their program operates in actual classrooms with small class sizes that helps instruction be personalized.

The organizations acronym stands for, “Building Responsible Individuals through Discipline, Guidance and Education,” which has been in action since 1993.

BRIDGE has resources with spiritual, educational, business and military backgrounds to support young adults with their educational and professional careers.

Georgia Military College (GMC) is a public-independent liberal arts college with twelve community college campuses across Georgia.

GMC is recognized as a Predominately Black Institution with 56% of the student body being minority students.

Their mission is to create educated citizens and contributing members of society in an environment that allows students intellect and character to grow.

The partnership between BRIDGE and GMC aims to further education for recent GED graduates of BRIDGE and offer special consideration for admission to GMC and additional scholarship opportunities.

The program was inspired by statistics that showed those without a high school diploma or GED are more likely to be at risk for unemployment, poverty and incarceration.

BRIDGE graduates who have successfully earned their GED and submit their application to GMC will have application fees waived and are eligible for $500-$1,000 in scholarships.

Pre-transfer advising, tours of the college, and fairs will also be offered to BRIDGE students planning to attend GMC over other students.

In a news release, the BRIDGE program manager shares why this program is important to young adults.

“Through this partnership with Georgia Military College we are taking strides to continue to positively impact the lives of adults in our community through higher education,” said Wilena McClain, BRIDGE Program Manager. “We not only serve as a resource for GED achievement, but are dedicated to contributing to the success of our students after graduation through resources for higher education,

career services and even joining the military.”

This is the second career enhancement partnership BRIDGE is apart of, in 2019 BRIDGE has had students and graduates transition in to career counseling, training and job placement programs with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill).

Partnership signing will take place Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 am at the BRIDGE.

The BRIDGE is set to start their next class session on September 13th and are currently accepting applicants up until the registration deadline of September 3rd.

Those who are interested in registering for the BRIDGE can visit bridgecolumbus.org and fill out an information form or call (706) 322-6433.