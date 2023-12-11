COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The combined forces of two organizations can be better than one. Since July, Feeding the Valley and the Columbus Botanical Garden (CBG) have partnered up to bring fresh produce to the Columbus community. With the holidays around the corner, they are giving locals a chance to contribute.

On the week of Dec. 4, CBG opened a canned food drive open for guests to drop off donations during normal garden hours. The drive will continue until the end of next week and will also be open during CBG’s SHINE viewing opportunities on Dec. 15 and 16. For any canned good donated, SHINE guests will receive a free hot chocolate voucher.

“Our mission [is] to fight food insecurity [and] Feeding the Valley is the vehicle that actually is able to make that happen,” said Lauren Money, CBG’s digital media specialist.

Recent food insecurity data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates 44.2 million people in 17 million households faced food insecurity in 2022. This number demonstrates a 31% increase in food insecurity rates since the previous year.

Over the course of the past months, CBG has made about 12 donations to Feeding the Valley full of fresh, seasonal and sometimes unique produce. Depending on if shipments contain more leafy greens or denser produce, donations can weigh from 35 to 200 pounds.

According to Master Gardener Carolyn Reynolds, an active volunteer at CBG, many of the more interesting produce items like yellow squash, kohlrabi, lemon cucumbers and more come from a partnership with All American Selections. CBG also serves as a display garden for regional and national seed winners from All American Selections’ seed trials which feature a mix of basic and artisan produce.

Volunteers work in CBG’s vegetable terraces. (Olivia Yepez)

The canned food drive will run until Dec. 16. (Olivia Yepez)

CBG grows typical plants like celery, and more unique ones, like lemon cucumber. (Olivia Yepez)

Once the seeds arrive in December, Reynolds and CBG’s Horticulture Manager Amarilys Alvarado spend the next weeks deciding which seeds to plant in the spring and summer, as well as planter arrangements. The rest of the year is spent germinating, planting and harvesting.

“It’s almost a continuous process year-round,” said Reynolds.

CBG will continue donating shipments of produce to Feeding the Valley throughout the holiday season. The produce will then make its way to a variety of partner organizations working with Feeding the Valley to help get produce to those in need.

According to Feeding the Valley’s Director of Development Jennifer Shawa, the produce gets added to an ordering portal used by community partners who can then choose what they need. The produce then gets distributed accordingly.

Over the course of the year Feeding the Valley has distributed 15 million pounds of food to the local community. CBG has also provided about 2000 pounds of fresh produce to its community partners across the year.

CBG is accepting donations to its canned goods drive Dec. 11 through Dec. 16. Donation hours are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and during SHINE hours on Dec. 15 and 16.

Non-member tickets for SHINE start at $15, although members and children may enter at discounted rates. Tickets may be purchased online or at the CBG box office upon arrival at the garden.