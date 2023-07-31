COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With August around the corner, the Columbus Botanical Garden is about to be buzzing with activity. In a July 28 newsletter, the garden announced August will feature a series of pollinator-centric events. While Pollinator Month is typically celebrated in June, the gardens are bringing the festivities to August.

“All events, Lunch and Learn and kid’s programs, will be pollinator themed,” the newsletter states.

In keeping with the theme, the botanical garden is set to host its largest event of the month, “Pollinator Palooza,” from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 19.

The event is bird-, bee- and butterfly-themed, featuring tables where guests can talk to professionals about all things pollination. There will also be various craft opportunities and a honey-tasting station, according to the newsletter.

Admission to the event costs $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 4 to 17. Toddlers aged 3 and below may enter for free.

Other pollinator events throughout the month two “Pollinator Pals” sessions for children. Both events run from 10 to 11 a.m., however the Aug. 1 event is for children aged three to five, while the Aug. 10 session is for those in first- through fifth grade.

Each event costs $5 per child for members or $7 for non-members. One caretaker per child is allowed entry to the sessions – which aim to educate children about pollinators – for free.

The Lunch and Learn session on Aug. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. is also pollinator-focused. The discussion, called “Native Bees,” will center on local bee species and their impacts on humans, as well as Georgia’s environmental well-being.

Attendance is free for botanical garden members but $10 for non-members.

According to the Columbus Botanical Garden’s newsletter, over 100 plants were added to their pollinator garden this year. The gardens will also sell honey sourced from its honeybee population while supplies last.

Honeybees are not a native species in North America, however they have become significant pollinators since their introduction, according to the United States Geological Survey website.