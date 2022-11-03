COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Botanical Garden has over 5,000 fall plants that it needs to plant as soon as possible. It is looking for volunteers to help with this. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up here.

According to Lauren Money, the digital media specialist at the Columbus Botanical Garden, planting will start on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Plant varieties include poppies, pansies, violas, cabbage, kale, Lamb’s ear, dusty miller and dianthus.

The Columbus Botanical Garden’s horticulture team has planned designs for the garden.

“[W]e switch out our seasonal displays twice a year,” said Adriana Quiñones, executive director of the Columbus Botanical Garden. “And these are the plants that give us this beautiful late winter and early spring color everyone loves in the garden … We have a little rainbow planting that we’re doing in the garden, as well. We think that will be really cute.”

Volunteers are asked to bring their own water bottles, gloves and hand trowels. They are also asked to dress appropriately to work in a garden, wearing close-toed shoes.

“[V]olunteering at the garden, it not only helps our community, but it’s a great way to make friends and make a difference,” Quiñones said. “And we are always just really grateful for people who partner with us.”