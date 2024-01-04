COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fond of flowers? You’ll have to wait a little longer before going on the Columbus Botanical Garden’s guided camellia tours.

Originally set for Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, the first date for going on a guided tour has been postponed until Jan. 20, according to garden representatives.

Both of the camellia tour events will take place at 2 p.m., led by horticulturist Matt Thompson. Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP at the garden’s website.

Camellias are a flower species which has been grown in the Southern United States for centuries, according to Explore Georgia. They come in a variety of pinks, reds, whites and yellows.

The guided tours are part of a series of camellia events which the garden will host until early February. These include a Lunch & Learn event, as well as a special workshop.

Both can be registered for on the Columbus Botanical Garden website for $10 and $12, respectively.

Lunch & Learn on Jan. 17 will focus on growing and maintaining camellias. This month’s workshop on Jan. 27 will cover preserving camellias in wax, which can extend the life of the flower by several weeks if done correctly.

Those looking to explore the Columbus Botanical Garden camellias on their own are able to do so using tour booklets available at the garden’s welcome kiosk.

Regular admission to the Columbus Botanical Garden costs $10 for adults and $5 for children between four and 17. Those younger than four may enter for free.