Columbus Botanical Garden welcomes new Executive Director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following an extensive search, Columbus Botanical Garden has a new Executive Director. In a news release, it was announced that Adriana Quiñones has been selected to fill the position.

Quiñones stepped into her new role on May 18, 2021, replacing Stefan Bloodworth, who left as Executive Director in November 2020.

“We are grateful for the leadership Stefan provided during his two years at Columbus Botanical Garden, and for the good progress we made during that time,” said Columbus Botanical Garden’s Board of Directors President Suzy Edge. “Now, we are equally pleased to welcome Adriana as our next leader, knowing that she will bring a level of passionate leadership to the next phases of work to be done in building this tremendous community asset.”

Quiñones, an Ohio native, began her career volunteering at Dawes Arboretum in her home state. There, she learned about public horticulture and plant propagation.

A summa cum laude graduate of Ohio State University, Quiñones received her Bachelors’ Degree with distinction in landscape horticulture. While at the University, she received a fellowship to work at the University’s Chadwick Arboretum.

Following the fellowship, Quiñones enter the graduate program for Plant Molecular Genetics at Ohio State University. As a gradutate student, Quiñones studied the genetic pathways leading to flowering in Magnolia virginiana. While doing so, she both discovered and named three genes. Quiñones received her Master’s Degree in 2012. Additionally, she taught classes in plant ID, botany, Master Gardeners, and public horticulture.

Quiñones has served as an educational program specialist for The Association of Horticultural Professionals, Director of Horticulture and Education at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, and Executive Director at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.

Quiñones is excited for things to come in her new role at Columbus Botanical Garden. “I am privileged to help grow and develop the gardens to be an indispensable part of the Columbus community, and look forward to working with our staff, volunteers, board, and other partners to fulfill our mission and vision to move our Garden forward,” said Quiñones.