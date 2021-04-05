Columbus branch of NAACP launches membership drive

COLUMBUS,Ga. (WRBL) – The President of the Columbus Branch of the NAACP told WRBL News Three the time is right to become a member of the oldest civil rights organization in America as the group launches a membership drive.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed S.B. 202 into law, which sets new rules for voting in Georgia. Those wishing to vote absentee by mail now must have a photo ID. The law also narrows the window by which voters have to request an absentee ballot and limits the placement of absentee ballot drop boxes. S.B. 202 has sparked several lawsuits.

“For those who care about fighting the racial disparities that are all too prevalent in America and specifically and especially in Georgia, given Governor Kemp recently signed the legislation, enacting one of the most dangerous and harmful anti-voting bills in the nation as part of their effort to suppress the vote and take control of Georgia elections, this is an opportunity to get off the sidelines and get in the game. As an NAACP member you can work with activists and organizers in our local NAACP branch, support access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities, advocate for laws and policies to improve our community and participate in voter registration and get out the vote campaigns. The bottom line is by becoming a member of the Columbus branch of the NAACP you can make a difference here in your community.” – Wane A. Hailes, Columbus Branch NAACP President

In signing S.B. 202, Governor Kemp said the law is “another step toward ensuring our elections are secure, accessible and fair.”

Founded in 1940, the local branch is conducting its membership drive through April 30th.

“We are committed to improving the political, educational, social and economic status of minorities and eliminating racial prejudice by educating the public on the adverse effects of racism” said Hailes.

To learn more about the local branch,