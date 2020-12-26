Longtime Columbus television broadcaster Don Nahley passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- A familiar face and well-known Columbus broadcaster has died.

Don Nahley has passed away, according to his son Dave.

Nahley spent 29 years at WRBL. During his time at the station, he served as anchor and news director.

WRBL Vice President and General Manager David Hart said Nahley leaves an undeniable legacy that helped define News 3.

“Mr. Nahley was first and foremost a very, very good man. He played a critical role in developing WRBL into a credible source for local news and in defining our ongoing commitment to our clients and the communities we serve,” said Hart. “All of us at WRBL want to express our sincere condolences to Mr. Nahley’s family and assure them that his legacy will endure at the station for many, many years to come.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

WRBL News 3 will have more information as it become available.