Columbus Buffalo Soldiers ride for Breast Cancer Awareness month, raise thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Buffalo Soldiers of Columbus are doing their part to bring awareness to the community at the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

The Buffalo Soldiers MC of Columbus held a cancer ride to mark the occasion and raise awareness. The soldiers started on Veterans Parkway and rode all the way to the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

Everyone in attendance was dressed in pink to show their support.

“Well, just us guys raising money, we were able to raise $1500, we got a check today for $1300, the guys today came up and pulled money out of their pockets, another $200,” said Allen Battle, the President of the Buffalo Soldiers chapter in Columbus.

The men running the event said they’ve all had family members who have had breast cancer, so the event was important to them to help pay it forward. The Buffalo Soldiers hold cook outs and other fundraisers to support breast cancer and other types of the deadly disease throughout the year.