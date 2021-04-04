 

Columbus businesses help families celebrate Easter weekend early

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Broadway was filled with families walking around checking out tables, activities and crafts put on by local businesses.

Columbus Axe hosted a family friendly event that included an Easter egg hunt, games, candy, a craft table and even dart boards for those under 18 to join in on the fun while their parents threw axes in another lane.

Manager Priscilla Cruz said giving back to the community was their main goal for this event, especially after the ongoing events of the last year.

“You’re just walking and strolling and you have kids with you and maybe you don’t want to throw axes that’s fine,” said Cruz. “Today we wanted to make sure you have a different opportunity to celebrate whatever Easter means to you and your family.”

Other stores like Uptown Exclusives offered egg dyeing, balloons and a jelly bean guessing game.

Uptown Exclusives employee, Reese Parkerson said doing something like this shows the community they care.

“If the mom and the parents want to stop and shop they’re more than welcome to while the kids do their eggs and eat their snacks and have fun.” said Parkerson.

Not only was it a treat for families, but also brought in customers for local businesses.

“Yes it has, it’s brought in a lot of people in which has been really really good.” said Parkerson.

