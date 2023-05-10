COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—With Mother’s Day weekend fast approaching, locals who want to celebrate their moms have a host of options to choose from. Businesses in the area are offering everything from tea parties to craft events and wine nights from Friday to Sunday.

Friday, May 12

Paint Party at Chattabrewchee

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse

Attendees will be able to paint flowers for themselves or their moms for Mother’s Day in this event which is a collaboration between Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse and Harley’s Handmade. It will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 12 and is $35 per guest. The fee covers paint supplies and parties of two can purchase a “Mom and Me” pass for $60, although the guests do not need to be mothers. Access to this event is restricted to those 21 and over.

View more information

Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits

Bojangles of Columbus

Since Mother’s Day coincides with National Buttermilk Biscuit Day, this chain is offering a Mother’s Day special at all it’s locations, including the one in Columbus. Bojangles will give two free heart-shaped Bo-Berry biscuits to customers who use the code “MothersDay” on their app from May 12 to 14. The franchise announced they are calling their biscuit “The Official Biscuit of Moms” for the occasion.

Saturday, May 13

10th Annual Mother and Son Dance

The Party Place of Columbus

Mothers with sons are able to celebrate the weekend dressed for a formal masquerade at The Party Place of Columbus. The event will go from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 13 and is set feature complimentary appetizers, a DJ and vendors. General admissions tickets are $35 per person, with the organizers specifying that even babies and toddlers in attendance must have a ticket. VIP tickets are also available for $40 each and ensures immediate entry, seating for mother and son and a gift bag for the mother. For those with multiple guests, a VIP table which seats up to 8 people can be purchased for $325 and includes the same perks given to VIP guests. Individual guests do not need their own tickets if a VIP table is purchased. Interested parties can register for the event on Eventbrite.com.

View more information

Mother’s Day Wax and Wine

The Candle Loft

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 13 and the $40 admission fee covers 90-180 minutes of candle-making, supplies and complimentary wine. Guests will also receive tips on how to get the most out of their candles, as well as access to giveaways and games. While admissions will cover the cost of one candle per person, other candles are also available for purchase. According to organizers, the event is open to mothers and non-mothers alike.

View more information

Sunday, May 14

Mommy and Me Tea

Eloquence Fashion Café

For $45 per pair, Columbus moms and their daughters can visit this local, veteran-owned business on Mother’s Day to share an afternoon enjoying tea and painting. While Eloquence Fashion Café is usually closed on Sundays, it is open from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 14 for the occasion. The event is open to attendees of all ages, according to an FAQ on Eventbrite.com.

View more information