Columbus businessman accused of possessing child pornography makes his first appearance in court

A prominent Columbus business made his first appearance in court this Morning on a litany of child pornography charges.

46-year-old Edward Sprouse Boyd Sr., was arrested late Friday after he became the target of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe.

Previously, The GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit raided Boyd’s Carson Drive home on August 20th. They seized a number of electronic and digital devices.

Monday’s was a quick hearing. No details of the charges against Boyd were discussed and Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter set the bond at $120,000.

Ed Boyd was arrested Friday evening and had been in the Muscogee County Jail since then on six counts of possession of child pornography.

He is an executive in Golden’s Foundry and Machine Shop, a Columbus business his family has owned for five generations dating back to the 1880s.

Boyd entered a not guilty plea. Judge Julius Hunter ordered bond set at $20,000 for each count. The judge also ordered that Boyd have no contact with minor children – including his own.

One of Boyd’s attorney’s — Richard Hagler of Columbus – told News 3 he expects his client to post bond today.

The GBI has said that additional charges may be forthcoming.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. They have been working casers across the state.