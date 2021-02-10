Columbus businessman elected to Georgia Dept. of Transportation Board of Commissioners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus businessman has been elected to the Georgia Department of Transportation Board of Commissioners.

Russ Carreker, president of a Columbus property investment firm, was chosen to represent the Third Congressional District in a vote of the 27 General Assembly lawmakers who represent parts of the district that includes north Columbus.

Carreker replaces Lynn Westmoreland, who has served on the 14-member statewide board for a couple of years. Prior to Westmoreland servicing on the board representing this district, two Columbus me held the spot for nearly years. Frank Morast and Sam Wellborn served in the post.

“I am humbled to be able to serve the state in this capacity,” Carreker said. “There is a lot of growth in the northern end of the district. And there are a lot of challenges. I look forward to getting my feet wet and learning about GDOT.”

Carreker is no stranger to economic development. He is currently the chairman of the Columbus Development Authority, which is a pseudo arm of the city that recruits and retains businesses to the area. He is also a past chairman of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Carreker is 56 and has lived in Columbus since 1988. He is an Auburn University graduate, where he played football as a linebacker under Coach Pat Dye.