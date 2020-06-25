Columbus Chamber hires Atlanta economic developer as President and CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Greater Columbus, Georgia Chamber of Commerce made a historic announcement Thursday morning, naming its first black President and CEO.

At a news conference, the Chamber announced Jerald Mitchell, who is currently Vice President for Economic Development for the Atlanta BeltLine, as the new President and CEO in Columbus.

The Atlanta BeltLine is a transportation and economic development project in the City of Atlanta aimed at connecting the 45 intown neighborhoods of Atlanta with a 22 mile loop of trails, streetcars, and parks, based on railroad corridors that formerly surrounded the city.

He has 12 years of experience as an economic developer, prior to that he worked in the telecommunications industry. Mitchell replaces Brian Anderson, who left last year to lead the Chamber of Commerce in Richmond, Va.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce has been in existence for 173 years. It represents the local business community but the Chamber is also charged by the city to lead economic development and job recruitment activities.

The city funds the economic development arm with tax revenue.