Columbus chamber’s leadership trip explores Charleston’s success

More than 130 local business, civic and political leaders are in Charleston, S.C. this week trying to figure out ways to make Columbus a better place.

WRBL News 3 anchors Phil Scoggins and Greg Loyd are on the trip and will be reporting back.

Charleston is only one state and a 50-minute plane ride from Columbus, but it has a lot for local leaders to study.

The annual trip is sponsored by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

“Charleston’s on the move,” said chamber executive and trip organizer Amy Bryan. “It’s been incredible to watch their growth over a 30-year span, and they’re constantly seeing growth.”

Part of that growth is Trident Technical College– where the focus was on youth apprenticeships and career academies. Muscogee County School Superintendent David Lewis came away impressed.

“And, of course, that’s what we’re building at Jordan right now and then putting into place,” Lewis said. “So, hearing more about what they’re doing gives us some ideas about how we might be able to incorporate some of those ideas going forward at Jordan.”

The highlight of the first day was the three-day visit was a trip to Joe Riley Jr. Park– home of Charleston’s minor league baseball team. That’s where the delegation heard from the city’s former mayor whom the stadium was named after.

“I ran for mayor to bring the community together– African-Americans and white citizens, so this would be a city for everyone,” Riley told the Columbus delegation.”

The trip continues today. Come back to WRBL.com for more details of the Intercity Visit.