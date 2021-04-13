Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots reveal team jerseys

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After much anticipation, the uniform designs for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots baseball team were revealed on Tuesday. With games starting this summer, 2021 marks the inaugural season for the Hoots.

The home jersey for the baseball team is black with a blue accent trim. The owl team mascot and player number is on the front of the jersey. It will be worn at 16 home games in historic Golden Park beginning on June 4, 2021.

The Hoots away jersey is white with blue stripes. The front of the jersey features the team name and player number. It will debut on June 7 on the road against the Alpharetta Aviators.

The Chatt-a-Hoots are part of the Sunbelt Baseball League. The team’s season will consist of 28 games in the regular season.

An exhibition game at Golden Park on June 4 will mark the start of the season for the Hoots.June 11 is the home opener for the team. Tickets are available now.

The Hoots are scheduled will to play 16 home games and 12 road games.