COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus city council has approved purchasing automated speed detection devices for school zones. The speed detection cameras will be at four Muscogee County Elementary Schools in August 2024.

Columbus Police Chief Stony Mathis says that for those with a need for speed, there will be a 30-day warning period. First-time violators will be hit with fines ranging from 25 to 50 dollars. The penalty will then increase to 100 dollars for multiple violations.

According to Chief Mathis the cameras will be on each side of the school zone. The cameras will be staking snapshots of vehicles and the person driving them that go 11 miles over the speed limit.

Speeding cameras were implemented in Hamilton, Georgia, in 2022. Hamilton Police Chief Eric Weiss says since then, they have seen a 50% decrease in speeding violations, so much so that the whole town has noticed the difference.

“We have testimony with evidence from people actually on the ground and not only testimonial evidence from people on the ground at sea traffic every day through our officers’ observations. We have seen a reduction as well,” said Chief Weiss.

According to Chief Mathis, the four schools with the heaviest traffic flow and most used roadways will be chosen. Failure to pay fines will hinder individuals from renewing their tags until all debts are paid.