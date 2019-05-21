Columbus City Council approves third deputy coroner

The workload for the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is about to lighten up now after city council approved the hiring of another coroner.

After seven years of requesting an additional deputy coroner, Mayor Skip Henderson and the city council finally approved Buddy Bryan to get some help.

Bryan says he had a little more hope with a new mayor being in place but at the mayor’s first budget review in March, Bryan was denied the help he claims he needs to make his office run efficiently.

Now, he says he’s excited not only cut the workload down but to get important documents to families quicker.

“We’ll be able to process medical records a lot more efficient, which makes our decision making better and more easier split between four of us instead of just three of us. It’ll also cause the death certificates that we have to roll around to get out much quicker and that ties a lot of families up with the bank accounts, paying bills…” Bryan says.

Bryan says he works about 520 hours a month and his deputies put in around 480 hours a month because they have to have two coroners in the county 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He says it was hard for them to even cut their grass because they constantly have to be by their phones.

Bryan has already hired Elizabeth Allison to be his third deputy coroner.

She’s already been working with the department as an “on-call” deputy coroner and he already likes working with her because she’s extremely professional and kind.

