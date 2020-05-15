Columbus City Council holds virtual town hall to give updates about city operations

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and city council members held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday evening to answer questions from citizens about city operations and COVID-19 cases.

Henderson says test numbers are actually increasing. “We’re over 400 positive cases in Muscogee County right now,” he said. Henderson says the hospitalization rate has been stable since April 30 and “has actually decreased.”

May 18 reopenings: Lake Oliver Marina, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Bull Creek Golf Course, Disc Golf, Parks and Trials Restrooms, and the Government Center.

The Government Center has been updated to make sure that citizens will be safe. They’ve added plexiglass, and six feet apart stickers to ensure social distancing and employees will be cleaning around the clock.

“We’ve implemented a COVID-19 facemask policy for CCG employees when face-to-face with other city employees or with citizens visiting the building. We strongly encourage citizens entering the building to wear facemasks,” City Manager Isaiah Hugley said.

Hugley says the elevators will be a hassle. They will have signs up to ensure that only four people are on the elevator at one time. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office will work to make sure that this happens.

June 12 openings: All recreation centers, senior centers, playgrounds and pavilions, athletic fields, aquatic centers, outdoor pools, soccer complex, Britt David pottery, skateboard park, community schools, summer camps. These are set to open on June 12 unless Mayor Henderson decides to open it sooner.

June 12 reopenings

Henderson says they will not be allowing organized sports until the Governor’s order expires on June 1. After that, they will look at the impact on Columbus and more than likely won’t allow it until mid-June.

One citizen asked about when the libraries would reopen. Hugley says the libraries are apart of the Muscogee County School District and Superintendent David Lewis would need to answer. However, Henderson believes they had a plan in place to phase into a reopen.

What else is opening?

Tag services will also reopen on May 18. However, you want to expect a long line. You can renew your documents (except for title transfer) online at eservices.drives.ga.gov and they offer a dropbox as well.

Recycling and non-green bulk collection services will be back on June 1.

Blue bins will be back on Exit 12 on Friday May 15.