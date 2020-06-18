Columbus City Council plans to move forward with some much needed safety improvements to the Government center

The Columbus city council is looking into making some much-needed safety improvements to the Government Center.

In the Fall of 2018, council approved almost three million dollars in bond funds for the project. It will include include a new fire alarm system, fire suppression system, and a new stairwell pressurization system.

Mayor Skip Henderson says due to COVID-19, council postponed their plans to possibly move into a new building. That as an option in the proposal for the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, but Henderson says that will have to wait until next year.

The mayor says the smart thing to do now is to move forward with safety improvements.

“We know that this building has got some issues. We know that it’s a matter of when there’s another breakdown, there’s another pipe that burst, there’s another safety issue that might manifest itself, but we can’t ignore. It might seem a little counterintuitive that we would put money into a building that you anticipate vacating within four to five years, but if it means keeping our citizens safe and it means keeping our employees safe it’s something we gotta do,” Henderson said.

Engineering Director Donna Newman expressed to council they would need almost an additional half a million dollars to upgrade all systems to current standards.

Council did not take action on this item, but they plan to discuss it further in future meetings.