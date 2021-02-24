Columbus City Councilors to pick up trash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Baby Boomers may remember the public service announcement in the 70s featuring a Native American crying over the amount of littler on the streets.

It continues to be a problem today. That’s why Keep Columbus Beautiful has teamed up with the City of Columbus for an anti-litter campaign called Peachy Clean and Green Columbus. City Councilors and their volunteers will go out on March 6th and clean up Columbus. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in each local district.

Keep Columbus Beautiful says there’s an uptick in illegal dumping and littering in Columbus. They attribute the uptick to people not securing their load and more and more people being obnoxious and throwing their trash out, not caring where it lands.

“So illegal dumping is also what we’ve considered as part of the problem. We have these hot spots around town where people will just go and dump furniture and trash and that is what ultimately travels through out our roadways,” said Charnae Ware, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.

They’re looking for individuals, groups, businesses, students, anyone who wants to help. To register based on your district, click here.