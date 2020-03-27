Columbus city government temporarily suspends non-essential waste collection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Columbus is suspending non-essential waste collection services until further notice. The Department of Public Works is adjusting the collections schedule for solid waste and recycling while the Declaration of Local Emergency is in effect for COVID-19.

Going forward, household garbage will be collected on regularly scheduled days, but yard waste and recycling will be suspended until further notice.

Recycling drop-off sites will be unavailable for use. Landfill Tipping fees have been waived as long as proper identification is displayed, according to city officials.

Citizens are able to bring their yard waste to the Granite Bluff Landfill, with tipping fees waived with proper ID verifying their city address in order to receive the waiver.

Columbus residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce their amount of waste, if possible.