Columbus City leaders gather at Metropolitan Baptist Church to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus city leaders came together at Metropolitan Baptist Church on Monday for a service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s mission and legacy.

The event was held in partnership with the New Georgia Project, a non-partisan organization whose mission is to boost civic engagement and register new voters.

Pastor Curtis Crocker says this year’s service, the 37th annual service honoring Dr. King, was all about continuing his legacy.

“We’re trying to make sure as a community that we recognize that all of us matter that all of us have a place in this world I believe that we still have a little ways to go and by educating by continuing to have conversations so we can fight against like social injustice fight against things such as racial in justice and try to bring the cultures together to understand and we all matter though the power of the blood of Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Crocket.

At Monday’s service, volunteers helped register voters and circulated a petition in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and other voting rights legislation.

Columbus will continue its remembrance of Dr. King Monday night. Community members will gather at Liberty Theatre for a candlelight processional to Prince Hall Masonic Temple, where Dr. King delivered a speech in 1958.