Columbus city leaders meet to discuss Ralston Towers next step

UPDATE: Representatives for the Ralston Towers will soon go before a judge to defend the property against two dozen safety code violations.

The Columbus Office of Building Inspections and Code is monitoring the Ralston for a laundry list of issues. The issues included outdated fire alarms to un-liveable units without proper heating and air conditioning.

The Inspections and Code Director brought his findings before City Council Tuesday, January 9th. He says the property is constantly balancing on the brink of coming into compliance and being shut down.

We talk to them and say, hey we need an update on this, we need an update, and when it gets to the point of where there’s not much I have left to do but the opportunity to shut them down. I hate to keep going. You know, I hate to keep crying wolf as if we’re not going to shut them down, but they do eventually come into compliance. But like I said at the expense of what? You know, how many people have left because they cannot live there any more due to the conditions.” – John Hudgison, Director, CCG Building Inspections and Code Enforcment

The court date for the Ralston Towers Representatives to defend their case against the citations will be Wednesday, January 17th.

Monday, January 8th the county coroner was at the Ralston to investigate a death.

We are told the death was due to natural causes.

