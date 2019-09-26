Columbus city leadership continues to learn in Charleston in second day of trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRBL) – Taking a city and making it into a business and tourist destination is a tall order.

Thursday marked the second day of a trip where more than 100 Columbus leaders learn from a model city and look for ideas on how to continue developing a city for the future.

This year’s city trip took Columbus leaders to Charleston, S.C., where they heard from local leaders about how to approach making changes from former mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr.

Columbus’s City Manager Isaiah Hugley paid close attention to the former mayor’s words, especially for how they applied to development in his own city.

“Mayor Riley made some excellent points. Is it something that is going to benefit the people of your community. People should not necessarily have to leave to go on vacation to enjoy their city. And certainly that means a lot to me in terms of what we are trying to do in Columbus,” Hugley said.

News 3’s Greg Loyd and Phil Scoggins are in Charleston with the group of Columbus city leaders and will be reporting on the trip through it’s conclusion on Friday.