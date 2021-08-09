Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Consolidated Government City Manager Isaiah Hugley has been inducted into the the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame.

Hugley was one of five city leaders across the state to received the honor at this year’s Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention held in Savannah.

According to organizers, the Hall of Fame recognizes city officials who have made extraordinary contributions to the city they serve.

Hugley has spent the past 37 years serving the local government and has been the city manager for the past 16 years.

Hugley has overseen close to 200 projects improving the city. Organizers say Hugley’s vision has helped transform Columbus into a destination city.

Others inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame this year are: