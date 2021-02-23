Columbus city officials pay tribute to those who lost lives to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Manager’s Millennial Roundtable hosted a COVID-19 Memorial to pay homage to citizens, family members and friends who lost their lives to this pandemic. The event honored the 310 people in Muscogee County that have passed away.

The event took place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center before the City Council’s meeting.

“We want the family members of those individuals to know that we do not want to let them pass without memorializing them,” Mayor Skip Henderson said.

Attendees were able to go up one by one and place a flower into the vase to symbolize each life lost in Muscogee County.

“[We] wanted to recognize their family members to let them know that we’re in this together,” City Manager, Isaiah Hugley, said. “It’s heartbreak but we believe there’s hope and we want to make sure that we do what we have to do in Columbus, Ga. to take care of our citizens.”

Hugley says they will place the wreath and flowers in a prominent place so they can continue to add flowers until the end of the pandemic.

“We would love for it to be over, but we know it’s not over,” Hugley said. “We’re just going to continue to pray and keep family members in our prayers. We’re going to do our part here in the city of Columbus and make sure the people are made safe.”

President Biden is ordering flags on federal land to be lowered to half-staff for through the 26th to mark the United States surpassing 500,000 deaths from the pandemic.