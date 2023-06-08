COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are several events upcoming at the Columbus Civic Center. Indoor football games, block parties and ice skating will all take place across the month of June, according to a press release from the Center.

On June 17, from 5 to 10 p.m., the Civic Center will host its Juneteenth Jubilee. The free event is set to include attractions for young and old including food trucks, a kid-friendly play zone, live entertainment from DJ Remy Music and community awards.

The following day, on June 18 the Library Theater & Cultural Arts Center will host a block party from 7 to 11 p.m. Eventgoers are asked not to bring coolers or tents but are encouraged to come with lawn chairs. The occasion will include a variety of musical entertainment and feature food trucks like Rose’s Caribbean Restaurant, Chester’s BBQ and HER Fun Foods Food Trucks.

For those with children, the Blippi world tour will come to the Civic Center on Wednesday, June 21. The performance is is based on the TV show, which is aimed at those ages two to six, according to the program’s official website. Tickets for the tour date start at $27.50 and the performance begins at 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster.

On Friday, June 23 community members are invited to join ‘80s night at the Columbus Ice Rink. The event costs $12 for adults and $9 for children 10 and under. Event organizers noted that ‘80s clothing is not required to participate, however they will be playing ‘80s hit songs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Those interested in attending a Columbus Lions football game can find tickets for June 10, 15, 16 and 23 on Ticketmaster starting at $15 each.