COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced on Tuesday that it intends to increase 2023 property taxes that will be imposed this year over the rollback rate for the following taxing districts:

Urban Services District one, two, five, six, and seven to 11%.

The city says that when the “total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires for a rollback millage rate to be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no assessments occurred.”

Additionally, Georgia law requires the city to hold three public hearings regarding the proposal; allowing citizens an opportunity to express their opinions about the increase.

The city is inviting citizens to attend to a public hearing for the increase on June 13 at 9 a.m., 6 p.m., and June 20 at 9 a.m. at the Council Chambers located at the City Service Center.