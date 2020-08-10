Columbus Consolidated Government gives 14 day deadline for CARES Act resources, relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government released new details on the application process for local businesses to request grants from the CARES Act for recovery during COVID-19.

The application deadline for relief and recovery funds is Aug. 24.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds are intended to provide relief for local business by awarding federal funds, which will be distributed through CCG.

“Our community has an amazing spirit that continues on, even in the face of some tough challenges. With the COVID-10 pandemic, businesses continue to work on ways to stay open and serve their customers. Our community assistance groups, non-profits, arts agencies and our medical and healthcare organizations have worked tirelessly to help others,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “We know these funds will help these groups recover some of their expenses and enable them to continue their work.”

Columbus, as a city, is eligible to receive up to $34 million in CARES funds for local businesses to seek reimbursement.

“We want to ensure that Columbus receives every dollar we are eligible for in these CARE funds which will help so many in our community with unreimbursed expenses that they have incurred because of COVID-19. Columbus proves once again that with our collaborative private/public partnerships, we create better opportunities by working together,” City Manager Isaiah Hugley said.

Applications can be submitted online, no later than Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. Online, you’ll find a template for filling out an expense form to see how much relief and reimbursement your business is eligible for.

When filling out the application, you’ll have to submit invoices, receipts, cred card receipts, and more, and ensure they’re all properly labeled to match your submission form. These are call supporting documents.

The CARES website is the only application for the relief funds. Physical applications will not be accepted.