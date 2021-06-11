Columbus Consolidated Government looks to get people back to work at job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Consolidated Government’s Human Resources Department had a hiring event today at the Columbus Civic Center.

The event featured Columbus Consolidated Government departments including Columbus Civic Center, Columbus Parks & Recreation, METRA (Public Transportation), Public Works, and many more.

In a news release Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell stated, “This hiring event is a great opportunity to support job seekers who are looking for an Amazing place to work. Whether you are looking to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. A variety of CCG Departments will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of career fields.”

Clorinda Weeks, a job seeker at the event, said job hunting is tough.

“It’s been kind of a struggle,” said Weeks. “Because everyday I’m trying to look for jobs that can suit me and the time, the hours that I can do.”

Rob Landers, Columbus Civic Center Director, talked about the event being an opportunity to get people back to work.

“We have over ten departments that are participating because these departments have needs for positions,” said Landers. “And these positions are essential for our day-to-day functions within the city. With the pandemic kind of relaxing and us moving forward trying to be a little bit more vigilant with what we’re doing.”

He also spoke about the turnout and results the city was looking for from this event.

“We are interviewing on the spot. It is our goal to issue actual job openings and applications and positions. We’ve already had 200 people that came down within the first hour and a half. So, We’re Definitely interviewing, we want to hire on the spot. This is our cities initiative. To make sure that people are aware that we have jobs that are open and available.”

If you are looking for job with Columbus consolidated government you can apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/columbusga