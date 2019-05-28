Columbus Consolidated Government proposes property tax increase of one percent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Today, the Consolidated Government of Columbus announced "its intention to increase the 2019 property taxes it will levy this year over the rollback millage rate" in Urban Services Districts 1, 5, 6, and 7 by one percent.
Under state law, as homes are added to an existing millage rate, there's an increased value from those additional homes. Most of the increased home values don't have much of an impact, because the property tax in Columbus is frozen. "Typically it's non-owner occupied property," according to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
According to Henderson, the state tries get the same amount of money as last year but with a "bigger pie," so they do the math.
"That's what the rollback is," to bring in the same amount of money with additional homes and properties, said Henderson
"When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia Law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year's digest that last year's millage rate would have produced, had no reassessments occurred," according to the CCG in a press release.
"The budget tentatively adopted by the Columbus Consolidated Government requires that a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore, before the Columbus Consolidated Government may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase," said CCG.
The three hearings will be held at the City Services Center on June 4 at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and June 11 at 9:00 a.m.
Note: This story was updated at 5:05 p.m.
