Columbus Consolidated Government shares holiday hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government shared a public notice of altered schedules and services in observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.

Thanksgiving Day Observance falls on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26. All government services with the exception of emergency (fire, police, and ambulance) will operate on an altered schedule or be suspended.

See below the following holiday schedule for the Columbus Consolidated Government below:

Waste/Recycle

Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 (Not affected) Thursday, Nov. 25 (Moved to Wednesday, Nov. 24) Friday, Nov. 26 (Not affected) If household garbage or recycling is typically collected on Monday or Tuesday, your pick-up times will not be affected. If household garbage or recycling is typically picked-up on Thursday, the altered pick-up date will be Wednesday, Nov. 24. If household garbage or recycling is typically picked-up on Friday, pick-up times will not be affected on Friday.

311 Citizens Service Center

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 The Citizens Service Center will be closed Nov. 25-26.

Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove

Thursday, Nov. 25 Friday, Nov. 26 Landfills at the Granite Bluff and Pine Grove locations will be closed Thursday. Landfills at the Granite Bluff and Pine Grove locations will be closed Friday.

Recycling Center

Thursday, Nov. 25 The Recycling Center will be closed.

Parks and Recreation

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 Park and Recreation facilities will be closed as well as the Administration Office.

Animal Control

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 Animal Control will be closed both days in observance of Thanksgiving.

METRA Bus Service

Thursday, Nov. 25 Friday, Nov. 26 There will be no bus services offered and the administration office will be closed. Friday will operate on a typical Saturday Bus Schedule, the administration office will remain closed.

Recorder’s Court

Thursday, Nov. 25 Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 The office will be closed and there will be no court advisement session. There will only be a court advisement session.

Civic Center/Ice Rink

Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 Both the Civic Center and the Ice Rink will be closed.

Those with emergencies are still urged to call 911 as emergency services will not operate on altered schedules.