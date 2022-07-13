COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Columbus City Officials announced the upcoming “Jobs and Resource Fair” event, which will be held on July 30 at the Gaines Chapel AME Church, at 911 Dillingham Street, in Phenix City, Alabama, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will offer career advancement opportunities, including Columbus Consolidated Government representatives, who will offer jobs to participants.

Additionally, the event will have a veterans service resource table to assist with helping veterans find jobs and a workforce bus, which offers participants access to laptops to complete applications and résumés.

The event will also feature a gaming vehicle provided by Sheriff Greg Countryman that will be available to children and the community. Free food and beverages will be provided as well.

For more information you can contact Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin at 706-580-7368.