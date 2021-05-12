 

Columbus consumers find wide range of gas prices, availability issues as pipeline problems persist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The confusion and shortages at Columbus gas pumps has moved into its third day on Wednesday.

And it’s a roll of the dice. Both on price and availability.

On Veterans Parkway near the Civic Center, Wednesday afternoon a Citgo had gas for $2.53 per gallon.

Up off Talbotton Road near the Medical Center, a Liberty Station was selling it for 56 cents per gallon more — $3.09.

Donald Taylor was paying $2.75 a gallon at the Raceway on Victory Drive near I-185.

“Of course, I am bargain shopping right now,” Taylor said. “But the bargains are few and far between right now. There are a couple of stations that are out of gas right now. So, you get it where you can find it.”

There is also an availability issue. As the Whatley Oil tanker will resupplying the Mike’s Market on Manchester Expressway.

That’s where Molly Arnold of Birmingham was filling up. And she had been looking for an hour because some stations in north Columbus were out of fuel.

“I think a lot of people were worried they were going to run our out of gas, so they are panicking,” Arnold said.

