COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After more than 15 months of meeting virtually and at larger venues, Columbus Council returned to its home in the Red McDaniel City Services Center Tuesday morning.

“It’s good to be back home,” Mayor Skip Henderson said prior to the meeting.

Council has met in the Civic Center and Trade Center during the COVID-imposed move.

There was some social distancing in the audience, where those in attendance wore masks. The councilors were maskless, but we will plexiglass cubbies.