COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mayor Skip Henderson’s office has been working since May to secure a deal that would bring professional baseball back to Columbus after a 15-year absence.

The success or failure of that effort could come during Tuesday’s city council meeting. A possible vote on a lease for the ownership group wanting to bring minor league baseball to historic Golden Park could happen during that meeting, multiple sources have told WRBL.

Three weeks ago, the Council voted without dissent to start the process of borrowing up to $50 million to overhaul Golden Park.

The Golden Park lease is not on the council agenda right now, but it could be added.

Three weeks ago when the Council voted to start the bond process — a vote to issue the bonds still must happen — Councilor Glenn Davis expressed some concerns. Davis played nearly a decade in the Major Leagues and part of his minor-league career was here in Columbus in the 1980s.

“I think what we’ve done is we’ve got a couple of teams in the dugout and we haven’t got ready to cross the white lines yet,” Davis told WRBL last month. “And that’s kind of where we’re at. And until the umpire says, ‘Play ball,’ we’re still having this conversation.”

Columbus Councilor Tyson Begley says terms of a potential lease are circulating among councilors.

“A lot of it is just trying to make sure that it’s consistent with the market,” Begley said. “So, we are doing research into other communities that are similar sizes to Columbus, trying to figure out what their terms are and making sure we are consistent with those.”

Mayor Skip Henderson is tight-lipped. He has not confirmed the ownership group – though WRBL has reported it’s Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns are operates about 25 minor league ballclubs.

Asked if expected a vote Tuesday, he responded, “There could be.”

Henderson is equally tight-lipped when asked about the potential affiliation of the team.

“We have agreed we are not going to disclose that at this time,” the mayor said. “We have been assured it will be a major league baseball affiliated minor league team that will occupy Golden Park in the event this agreement is pulled together.”

Henderson has said all along that this is more about the redevelopment of the South Commons than baseball. The city-owned area around Golden Park would be opened to private development that could bring retail, restaurants, apartments, and a hotel to the area around Golden Park.

In other council news, the results of an investigation that ran concurrent to an internal audit of the city’s Finance Department were scheduled for Tuesday’s Council meeting. Henderson tells WRBL that has been postponed at the request of the Atlanta law firm hired to do that investigation.