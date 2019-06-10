Columbus council to vote on proposed $282.5 million city budget Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Columbus Council is preparing to approve a $282.5 million operating budget Tuesday during its 9 a.m. meeting.

In the proposed budget, it appears they have found a fix for two problems.

Since Mayor Skip Henderson introduced that proposed budget in April, News 3 has told you about two of the expenditures that were under consideration.

There is $1 million to demolish condemned housing and $300,000 to help extend the life of the landfill.

There more than 150 structures that are awaiting the wrecking ball – and some have been on the list for years. The money will allow the city’s director of Codes and Inspections, John Hudgison, to move forward. Two large South Columbus trailer parks that contribute to the area’s blight will among the first to go.

Judy Thomas has chaired the Budget Committee this spring.

"One of the problems that we have had in the last several years is we have not had the money to do demolition," she said. "So, a lot of these properties have sat around and been eyesores. This million dollars we will be able to take care of a lot of those and help clean up our city.”

The landfill opened in 1997 and was permitted through 2055. The landfill money is to hire a consultant -- Atlantic Coastal Consultants -- to work with the federal Environmental Protection Division to alter Pine Grove Landfill permit. This process could extend the life of the landfill to nearly 2080.

Two of the key players in the budget process are in new roles this year.

Henderson is in his first year as mayor and Thomas took over as the Budget Committee chair this year.

Thomas said it has been a smooth transition.

"The information the mayor, the city manager and the finance director brought to us was complete," she said. "And we were able to have a little extra money in the budget and do some things we were not able to do in past budgets.”