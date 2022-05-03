COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— May is National Bike Month, tonight Mayor Skip Henderson joined Columbus’ cyclist community for the 12th annual Ride with the Mayor event apart of Bike Month.

The five-mile, police-escorted ride started and ended at BANKS Food Hall stretching across Dragonfly Trails and future connections.

Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trail Network Becca Zajac shares with News 3 more of today’s ride.

“The route today is actually going to go along the future trail. Some of them are actually physically under construction, some are in the design phase, and some are just lines on a map at this point. The idea with Dragonfly Trails is really to connect the whole community and provide access so they can get to the places they need to go and certainly back to the Chattahoochee River,” Zajac shares.

Tonight’s ride was made possible through a partnership with Bicycle Columbus, Columbus Parks and Recreation, River Valley Regional Commission, the Dragonfly Trail Network and local bike shops including Brickyard Bike Co., Ride on Bikes, and Arnold’s Bike Shop.

In addition to celebrating National Bike Month, Zajac says this event highlights the partnership between elected officials and the cyclist community.

“Bike month is really a celebration of cycling, cycling, infrastructure, and having elected officials that support that, having a community that supports it, having organizations that support it. We want to make sure that we are working with our elected officials, we’re working with the City of Columbus to have better and safer streets, to have better biking infrastructure, and we want to make sure it’s reaching all of Columbus. It’s really a community effort. It’s to celebrate cycling, but also to advocate for more,” she also thanks Columbus’ elected officials, and Mayor Henderson for investing in the bike and trail infrastructure.

Currently, Dragonfly Trails and the City of Columbus are working on a $2.2 million trail that will connect the Riverwalk from Uptown to Midtown.

Today was the first event to be put on by Bicycle Columbus, Dragonfly Trails, and the City of Columbus. Other events are in the works for Bike Month.

Next Friday, May 13, 2022 will be Bike to Work Day from 7-9 a.m. Zajac says is being put on to encourage the community to use the trails as transportation in addition to recreational purposes.

“A few weeks from now we’ll have Bike to Work Day where we really want to encourage our community to consider biking to work. We have great trails, we have great roads and bike infrastructure that you can ride to work,” Zajac shares.

Following this event, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 will be the Ride of Silence where cyclists will join to remember the lives lost while cycling.

“It really honors, and makes us remember those who have passed away because of being in a vehicular crash on a bike. Safety is so important for our cyclists, and that’s a really special day. We all ride in silence to honor those who are no longer with us,” she says. “Safe infrastructure is so important and making sure that roads are designed in ways that cyclists can safely move about them. That’s what that event is about.”

A full, inclusive list of events can be found below or on BicycleColumbus.com.

Friday, May 13, 7-9 a.m., Bike to Work Day at Iron Bank Coffee Company and online

Wednesday, May 18, 6 p.m., Ride of Silence from Dinglewood Park to Jarfly

Wednesday, May 25, 12 p.m., Lunch & Learn, virtually

Thursday, May 26, 6:30 p.m., Midtown Bike Around from Dinglewood to Jarfly

Additional information can also be found below.