OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) — Tuesday, Dec. 1 around 1:30 a.m. an Opelika man was taken into custody on outstanding warrants following a series of automotive break-ins overnight.

Opelika Police found 55-year-old Patrick Torbert of Opelika near Gwynne's Way on Gateway Drive. Torbert fit the description of the suspect shared in a Criminal Trespass Complaint.