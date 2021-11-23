Columbus Department of Public Health to host rabies clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On the topic of vaccines, it’s important to not forget about vaccines for your furry friends.

The Columbus Department of Public Health is hosting a drive-thru rabies clinic Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., rain or shine, for folks in Columbus and surrounding counties.

The event will in the parking lot of the Columbus Health Department located on Veterans Pkwy. The cost is $5 to register.

Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District Pamela Kirkland says vaccines for pets are especially important following the rabid animal instances Columbus has seen in recent months.

“Not too long ago we had a couple of instances where we had a rabid fox and racoon and sometimes they show up in neighborhoods you would not think you’d ever see a rabid animal like that in,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland adds this is a pre-pay and pre-registration event only, and those interested must register by Nov. 29. There are no refunds.

The clinic is for dogs and cats only, and pets must be at least three months old to receive a vaccine.

The Department of Public Health wants to remind folks that residents of Columbus and Muscogee County are required to obtain rabies city permit(s) onsite at the clinic from the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center. The city permits are $10 each.

The link to register for the clinic can be found here.