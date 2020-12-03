 

Columbus Deputy Fire Chief announces employee arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire-EMS Deputy Chief Ricky Shores announced that a Fire & EMS Dept. employee was arrested on multiple charges.

The employee, who has not yet been identified, faces two charges for sexual battery and a charge for violation of oath of office.

The announcement, sent out by Deputy Chief Shores, reads in part:

While the Fire & EMS Department is saddened by this event, we are pleased that we have created an environment where members who encounter such behavior are empowered to confidentially report it and can expect a thorough investigation.

The employee involved has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. As there is an active investigation underway, there will be no further comment from Columbus Fire & EMS on this incident.

Ricky Shores, Deputy Chief, Columbus Fire & EMS Dept.

