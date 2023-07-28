COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On the seventh month of the year, but not quite the sixth day, a local radio station hosted the first 706 Day, dedicated to the city of Columbus.

Local radio personality Gilberto Drummonds, also known as DJ Cashflow, from 98.3 the Beat said he wanted to make sure the celebration happened in July, although he could not secure the sixth of the month.

The event, set to run from 4 to 9 p.m. in Columbus’ Woodruff Park included a series of musical entertainers, as well as food and merchandise vendors. Around 5 p.m. heavy rain in the area came down at the park, but event coordinators confirmed the celebration was still swinging.

“We’re still going a long as we can, as long as we have power,” said Erica Walker, a member of the 706 Day marketing team around 5:20 p.m. She said guests were coming and going at their discretion, but musical performances were still happening on stage.

An events schedule included acts every five minutes, with Mayor Skip Henderson taking the stage minutes before the rainfall.

Drummonds explained plans for 706 Day began almost six months ago in February.

“We’re trying to give back to our community,” said Drummonds. The radio DJ added he collaborated with retired major league baseball player and Shaw High School alumni Edwin Jackson. As a result, the two decided to create a free community block party.

Community members explore vendors at 706 Day. (Olivia Yepez)

From left to right: Gilberto Drummonds (a.k.a DJ Cashflow), Mayor Skip Henderson and Edwin Jackson. (Olivia Yepez)

A family watches the 706 Day stage under an umbrella. (Olivia Yepez)

Drummonds noted the event is a counter to local crime rates and said, “One of the things that we need to do is get back to loving each other, coming together and celebrating each other.”

According to Henderson, the first annual 706 Day felt “hopeful.”

“We’ve got so many amazing people out there that love this city and are focused on trying to create unity and try to cut down on some of the violence,” the mayor said.

Henderson explained he had minimal involvement in planning the event, outside of directing Drummonds to resources he could use.

“This is really all his baby, he’s done a great job,” said Henderson, standing offstage as music played from the speakers behind him.

Featured vendors at the event included Neicy’s BBQ, Northside Nutrition and more selling doughnuts, lemonade and other goods. The schedule of performers included 12-year-old singer Jordan Miles, hip-hop artist Hollywood 40, the Carver High School dance team, as well as other local acts.

“Positivity is infectious,” said Jackson, who added uniting the community over its good qualities is important.

The retired baseball player, who played for the Atlanta Braves in 2015, said, “This is the start of hopefully something in the future where we can really start giving back to the community and showing them there are a lot of positive things … to create something powerful for the city.”