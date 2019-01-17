Columbus doctor found guilty in fraud scheme

A south Florida federal jury found a Columbus podiatrist guilty this week for his role in a scheme to defraud governmental insurers, according to court documents.

Dr. Alap Shah was convicted Monday in Miami guilty on the conspiring to defraud the federal government and two counts of accepting kickbacks involving a federal health care program.

Shah faced three kickback charges and was acquitted by the jury on one in front of U.S. District Court Judge Ursula Ungaro of the Southern District of Florida.

Shah, a Texas native who has practiced in Columbus for 17 years, was indicted in June. The indictment alleged Shah took payments from PGRX, a Florida business that recruited and paid doctors to prescribe compounded medications for private commercial insurance beneficiaries and for patients in TRICARE, a federal program that insures both active-duty and retired members of the armed forces.

Shah’s charges were part of a broader investigation by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force and includes 601 defendants across 58 federal districts, including 76 doctors, as well as nurses and other licensed medical professionals, according to a Department of Justice news release in June.

Shah will be sentenced in May.