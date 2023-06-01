COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For two local doughnut shops, tomorrow is a big day; for another, it will be business as usual. This Friday marks National Doughnut Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday of June. In honor of the occasion Golden Donut and Columbus’s Best Donuts both have specials.

Golden Donut owner Colt Miley reported both of his stores will offer free doughnuts and have a full selection ready to go.

“We look forward to Donut Day because it brings people out that they may not normally come out. It gives us a chance to meet more people and share our delicious standards,” Miley said.

Miley has owned Golden Donut for the past two years although the store has existed locally at its Manchester Expressway spot since 1983. The owner explained his priorities as a business owner are consistent quality and great customer service so employees will be clocking in at 3 a.m. on Doughnut Day to uphold the standard.

Assorted dozens at Golden Donut cost $20 per box. The store also carries a variety of beverages, including a newly added milkshake selection. Store hours on Doughnut Day are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Columbus’s Best Donuts posted their specials on the front door of the shop. The sign details on June 2 and 3, the shop will give free doughnuts to every customer who visits, regardless of if they purchase anything else.

Charisma Johnson stands in front of Columbus’s Best Donuts offerings. (Olivia Yepez)

The case at Golden Donut’s Manchester Expressway location. (Olivia Yepez)

“It’s always nice to see people smile about doughnuts, everybody loves doughnuts,” said Columbus’s Best Donuts employee Charisma Johnson. She added the store is also running a contest on Facebook for holiday.

A Columbus’s Best Donuts assorted dozen costs $17, depending on what is in the box. Singles run from $1.25 to $2.50 each. The store also offers half-dozens, donuts holes, drinks and pecans. On Friday and Saturday, it will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At Veri Best Donuts in Uptown Columbus, store owner Kristen Granberry explained there will be no specials at her shop, though she still expects high traffic this weekend. According to Granberry, it would be difficult to do something extra for the occasion because the store is already so busy.

House-picked assorted dozens at Granberry’s shop cost $25, while single glazed doughnuts go for $1, cake doughnuts for $2 and specialty doughnuts for $4.50. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow for those looking to purchase doughnuts.